New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Health Catalyst worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $54.67 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $307,692.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,409 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

