New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of Winmark worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter valued at $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

WINA stock opened at $201.01 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $218.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.37. The firm has a market cap of $730.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

