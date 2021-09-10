New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,151 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hilltop by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Hilltop by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

