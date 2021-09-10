Newport Trust Co Sells 14,099 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $139,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,317,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,678. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

