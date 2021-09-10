Newport Trust Co Sells 6,320 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $313.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

