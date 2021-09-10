Newport Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,321,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224,115 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 5.2% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,050,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in 3M by 5.1% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 88,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in 3M by 24.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

