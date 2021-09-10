Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.