NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $1,200.16 on Major Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $1,200.16 or 0.02664644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $3,783.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00162575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042951 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

