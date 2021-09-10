NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $302.00 to $343.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NICE traded as high as $301.64 and last traded at $301.02, with a volume of 6796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

