NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.96. NIKE has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.