Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.61. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,973 shares of company stock worth $2,340,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

