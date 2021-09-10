Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $15,842,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 631,269 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.