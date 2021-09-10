Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

