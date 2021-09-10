Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.37 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.