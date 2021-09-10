Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $86,872,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $55,515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $45,909,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $20,550,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $19,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

