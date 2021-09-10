Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

