Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 378,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

