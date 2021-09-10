Node Runners (NDR) Trading Down 37.8% Over Last 7 Days

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $18,552.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $47.73 or 0.00105754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00158959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

