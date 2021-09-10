Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

