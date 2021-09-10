Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

