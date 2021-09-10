Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,456,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 20,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,592,000 after purchasing an additional 922,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.