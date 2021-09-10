Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

