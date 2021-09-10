Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys 696 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.6% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.33. 13,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

