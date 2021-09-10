Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 30.9% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $297,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

TSM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.15. 89,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,435,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

