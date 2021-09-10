Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce $128.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $130.10 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $140.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $520.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $543.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWBI. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 654,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

