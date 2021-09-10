Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NOVT traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $154.21. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,987. Novanta has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $156.21. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

