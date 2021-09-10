Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.39 and last traded at $152.98. Approximately 1,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

