Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.39 and last traded at $152.98. Approximately 1,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.81.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
