Nuance Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,960 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products makes up 2.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $128,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after buying an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

