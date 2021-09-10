Nuance Investments LLC Has $55.47 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $55,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

