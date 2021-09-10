Nuance Investments LLC Has $77.74 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13,008.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.84% of Alleghany worth $77,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $639.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $486.49 and a one year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 54.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

