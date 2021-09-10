Nuance Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 696,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000. Nuance Investments LLC owned 1.23% of Bioventus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BVS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. 1,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,350. The stock has a market cap of $845.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

