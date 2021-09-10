Nuance Investments LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.19. 45,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,139. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average is $195.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

