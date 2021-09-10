Nuance Investments LLC Sells 104,934 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,934 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. CWM LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

