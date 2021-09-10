Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $36.69

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $35.51. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 4,731 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -14.79.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

