NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

