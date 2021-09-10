NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,098.43 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,897.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.