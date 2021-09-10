O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,458 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1,017.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $220.14 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

