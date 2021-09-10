O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $17.36 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of TD opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

