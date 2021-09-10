O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,640 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after buying an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $345,361,000 after purchasing an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

