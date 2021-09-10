O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,161,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.54 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

