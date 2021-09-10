O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 22,467 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

