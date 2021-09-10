O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,871 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in TC Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in TC Energy by 92.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in TC Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

