Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.64 Million

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report $357.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.10 million and the lowest is $352.00 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $217.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.83. 1,762,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,177. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,214,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,230 shares of company stock worth $55,661,017 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

