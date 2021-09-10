Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $91.66 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.