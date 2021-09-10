Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $72.72

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.72, but opened at $75.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 2,941 shares traded.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

