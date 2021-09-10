ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

ONTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

ONTF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 7,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $987.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,361,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

