Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.15 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

