OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $39.07

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $37.58. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 941 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock worth $1,912,115. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $3,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

