Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Opium has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $104.97 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00004688 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00182005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.05 or 1.00146954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.55 or 0.07101875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.00847846 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

