Oppenheimer Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $86.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

